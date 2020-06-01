Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo fame has passed away. He was 42.

He was suffering from kidney ailments and passed away in a hospital late on Sunday night.

The Sajid-Wajid duo has given music in several films including  Dabangg 2, Jai Ho and Wanted. He was also seen as a judge in singing reality shows.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted: "Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again."

Music composer and singer Salim Merchant tweeted: "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family.  Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," Priyanka Chopra said in a tweet. 

