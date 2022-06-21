Is Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala?

Naga Chaitanya said to be dating 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala

According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 21 2022, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 10:51 ist
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Credit: Twitter/@chay_akkineni, Instagram/@sobhitad

The latest outing from Pinkvilla claims to have seen 'Majili' actor Naga Chaitanya with actress Shobita Dhulipala.

Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been allegations that Naga Chaitanya has been seeing the 'Major' actress.

Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction.

Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction.

The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source claimed.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

