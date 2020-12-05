Netizens urge makers of 'Adipurush' to drop Saif

Netizens urge makers of 'Adipurush' to drop Saif Ali Khan from the movie

Saif will be seen playing Ravan in the Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush', but his comments have not gone down well with netizens

Actor Saif Ali Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who is set to play Ravan in the mythological drama Adipurush, has revealed that the biggie will highlight the 'humane' side of the mythological character and 'justify' his decision to abduct Sita. 

"It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha," he told Mumbai Mirror

A section of the Twitterverse took exception to his comment, urging the makers of Adipurush to drop him from the project. 

Here are a few tweets:

Saif previously sparked a controversy when he commented on the 'polarising' political backdrop of his movie Tanhaji, saying that there was 'no concept of India before the British' 

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram. The T-Series-backed biggie will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marking Saif's Tollywood debut. It is likely to feature extensive VFX and top-notch production values. A few websites had recently reported that it might feature Anushka Shetty as Sita, creating a great deal of buzz among fans. 'Devasena', however, dismissed the rumours.

The buzz is that actor Kriti Sanon, who acted alongside Mahesh Babu in 1, might play the leading lady in Adipurush

Prabhas, is expected to begin work on the film next year. He will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin-helmed fantasy movie Prabhas 21 in his kitty. 

Saif, on the other hand, will soon be seen the eagerly-awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2. The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie is a sequel to the 2005  release Bunty Aur Babli and reunites him with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji. He will be starring in a web series, produced by the strraming giant Amazon Prime Video.

