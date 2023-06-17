Grammys bans AI-only music, allows only human creators

New Grammy Award rules require human input, curb artificial intelligence use

AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 17 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 05:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

"Only human creators are eligible" for the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy declared on Friday, as the body that grants the world's most recognized music awards seeks to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads. "A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories."

Music creators must now contribute to at least 20% of an album to earn a nomination. In the past, any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album could earn a nomination for album of the year, even if the person had a small input.

The first Grammy Awards ceremony took place in 1959, to reward music creators from 1958.

In November 2022 OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a free chatbot backed by Microsoft Corp that can generate human-like dialogue based on simple inputs. AI apps have mushroomed, allowing users to animate still photos, create avatars in films and write songs, essays and articles.

People in many professions are growing fearful that AI could displace humans. For example, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are wrestling with the use of AI in the creative fields of screenwriting and acting.

The WGA wants to curb the of AI in screenwriting while SAG actors want to ensure its members can control use of their digital personas and receive proper compensation.

WGA writers went on strike in early May and have yet to agree with studios on the use of AI, among other issues.

Actors could go on strike as well if SAG-AFTRA cannot reach a deal over similar concerns. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Artificial Intelligence
AI
Technology
Entertainment News
grammys

Related videos

What's Brewing

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

 