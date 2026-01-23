Ashoka seeks disciplinary action against Congress leaders for ‘disrespecting’ Governor

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka wrote to Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Thursday seeking disciplinary action against Congress lawmakers who “disrespected” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inside the Assembly on Thursday. </p>.<p>“As per rule 27 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business, whenever the governor addresses the joint session of the legislature under Article 176 or the Legislative Assembly under Article 175, no member should obstruct the speech either before or after it is made. Such an obstruction should be considered a grave offence of the house rules and the speaker must deal with it,” the letter said.</p>.<p>Hariprasad confronts Gehlot</p>.<p>As Gehlot exited, senior Congress MLC B K Hariprasad confronted him. While being escorted away by the marshals, Hariprasad was pulled aside. After the commotion, Hariprasad was left with a torn kurta.</p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reads only 3 lines, leaves session without full address.<p>Speaking to reporters later, Hariprasad said: “The Governor’s behaviour is unconstitutional. This was an attempt by the Governor at the behest of RSS, Mohan Bhagawat, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to tarnish the history of Karnataka and the legislature. The BJP doesn’t believe in the Constitution, democracy and has tried to weaken the system. I am not a coward to give a police complaint. We will give an appropriate answer.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Law minister slammed</p>.<p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter) later, Ashoka targeted Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.</p>.<p>“It’s shameful and condemnable that Law Minister H K Patil, a senior member, has himself set such a precedent. H K Patil doesn’t deserve to remain as the law minister even for a moment.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Earlier occasions</p>.<p>“Even earlier, previous governors like Khurshid Alam Khan and Hansraj Bharadwaj had just tabled the speeches. Even then, the national anthem was played and they were seen off with respect. Today, the national anthem wasn’t played and the governor was not seen off with respect. This is a grave insult to the Constitution, the governor’s post and most importantly, the national anthem,” the leader of the Opposition said.</p>