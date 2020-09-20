'NTR 30': Ramya Krishnan to be part of Jr NTR's next movie?

Powerhouse performer Ramya Krishnan is arguably one of the biggest and most respected names in the Telugu film industry. 'Sivagami' enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence, bold reel image, and effective dialogue delivery. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry -- right from Balakrishna to Chiranjeevi -- and proven that she is an 'A-lister' in her own right.

According to Cinejosh, Ramya is likely to be roped in to essay a key role in the eagerly-awaited NTR 30, starring Jr NTR in the lead. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, features the 'Young Tiger' in a new avatar and has a storyline with a universal appeal.

If things work out, NTR 30 will mark Ramya's second major collaboration with Tarak. The two previously worked together in Naa Alludu, which hit screens in 2005. Ramya also made a 'special appearance' in the Nandamuri hero's 2003 blockbuster Simhadri.

Interestingly, Trivikram's movies have often featured established actresses in powerful roles. While Nadhiya grabbed attention with her performance in Attarintiki Daredi, Tabu made her presence felt in the Sankranti sensation Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Similarly, Khushboo had a meaty role in Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasii. The action-drama, however, proved to be a commercial failure. Many feel, Ramya too will be utilised well in NTR 30.

Meanwhile, Ramya is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actress impressed fans with her performance in the web series Queen, which was inspired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. She will soon be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter, which features Vijay Deverakonda in a rugged new avatar. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed biggie has an impressive cast that includes Ananya Panday and Ronit Roy. The film was expected to release this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.