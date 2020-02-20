NTR 30: Trivikram Srinivas confirms directing Tarak's next

Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, on Wednesday(February 19,2020), confirmed that he will be directing Jr NTR's next film that is being referred to as NTR 30. The Jalsa director added that he is 'excited' about the film, slated to hit screens in 2021, and promised fans that it'll be 'worth waiting (for)'.

Trivikram and 'Young Tiger' previously collaborated for the 2018 release Aravinda Sametha that did well at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The action-drama featured Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marked her first collaboration with the 'Nandamuri Bidda'.The film had a stellar supporting cast that included names such as Eesha Rebba, Hari Teja, Jagapati Babu and Eeshwari Rao of Kaala fame. Fans are bound to have high expectations from NTR 30.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is shooting for the eagerly-awaited RRR that is being directed by top director and Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli. The period drama marks Tarak's first collaboration with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan and this has helped it become the talk of the town. RRR has an enviable cast that includes names such as Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame. The magnum opus revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters (Komaran Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju) and is likely to have patriotic undertones. It is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

On the other hand, 'Guruji' is basking in the glory of his latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens on January 12. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, did well at the box office despite clashing with Sarileru Neekevvaru and served as strong proof of Bunny's star power. The buzz is that he might produce the film's Hindi remake and make his Bollywood debut . This, however, is yet to be confirmed.