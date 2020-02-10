Oscars 2020: From Parasite to Joaquin Phoenix, here is the full List of winners and nominees

The 92nd Academy Awards featured a rich list of films, with the likes of Joker, Parasite, 1917 and Ford v Ferrari vying for the top prize of Best Picture. Parasite made a historic upset this year, winning not only the coveted Best Picture and beccoming the first non-English language film to do so in the entirety of Oscars history, but it also took home the awards for Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.
Unsurprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor for his role in DC's Joker, which he accepted with a heartfelt speech about his own hardships, dedicating the award to his brother, River Phoenix, who died in 1993.
Here is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards:
Oscars 2020: BEST PICTURE
Parasite - Bong Joon-Ho - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Oscars 2020: ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker - WINNER
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo Dicaprio - Once upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Oscars 2020: ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Renée Zellweger - Judy - WINNER
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Oscars 2020: ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Brad Pitt Once upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Oscars 2020: ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Dern - Marriage Story - WINNER
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson - JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Oscars 2020: ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Toy Story 4 | Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera - WINNER
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Oscars 2020: CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 - Roger Deakins - WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Oscars 2020: COSTUME DESIGN
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran - WINNER
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Oscars 2020: DIRECTING
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho - WINNER
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Oscars 2020: DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert - WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Oscars 2020: DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva - WINNER
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Oscars 2020: FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - WINNER
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Oscars 2020: INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Parasite - South Korea - WINNER
Corups Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Oscars 2020: MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker - WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Oscars 2020: MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir - WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Oscars 2020: MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman - WINNER
I can't Let you throw yourself away - Toy Story 4
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet
Oscars 2020: PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Oscars 2020: SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Hair Love - WINNER
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Oscars 2020: SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry - WINNER
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A sister
Oscars 2020: SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester - WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Oscars 2020: SOUND MIXING
1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson - WINNER
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferarri
Joker
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Oscars 2020: VISUAL EFFECTS
1917 - WINNER
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Oscars 2020: WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi - WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Oscars 2020: WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho - WINNER
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
