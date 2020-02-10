Oscars 2020: From Parasite to Joaquin Phoenix, here is the full List of winners and nominees

The 92nd Academy Awards featured a rich list of films, with the likes of Joker, Parasite, 1917 and Ford v Ferrari vying for the top prize of Best Picture. Parasite made a historic upset this year, winning not only the coveted Best Picture and beccoming the first non-English language film to do so in the entirety of Oscars history, but it also took home the awards for Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

Unsurprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor for his role in DC's Joker, which he accepted with a heartfelt speech about his own hardships, dedicating the award to his brother, River Phoenix, who died in 1993.

Here is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards:

Oscars 2020: BEST PICTURE

Parasite - Bong Joon-Ho - WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020: ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker - WINNER

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo Dicaprio - Once upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Oscars 2020: ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Renée Zellweger - Judy - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Oscars 2020: ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brad Pitt Once upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Oscars 2020: ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Laura Dern - Marriage Story - WINNER

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson - JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Oscars 2020: ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Toy Story 4 | Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera - WINNER

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Oscars 2020: CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 - Roger Deakins - WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020: COSTUME DESIGN

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran - WINNER

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020: DIRECTING

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho - WINNER

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Oscars 2020: DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert - WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Oscars 2020: DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva - WINNER

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

St.Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Oscars 2020: FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - WINNER

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Oscars 2020: INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Parasite - South Korea - WINNER

Corups Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Oscars 2020: MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker - WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Oscars 2020: MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir - WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscars 2020: MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman - WINNER

I can't Let you throw yourself away - Toy Story 4

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Stand Up - Harriet

Oscars 2020: PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Parasite

Oscars 2020: SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Hair Love - WINNER

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Oscars 2020: SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry - WINNER

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

Saria

A sister

Oscars 2020: SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester - WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscars 2020: SOUND MIXING

1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson - WINNER

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferarri

Joker

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020: VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 - WINNER

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscars 2020: WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi - WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Oscars 2020: WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho - WINNER

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood