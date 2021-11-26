People are afraid to offer me roles as I am a superstar's daughter: Lakshmi Manchu

Actor Lakshmi Manchu, one of the most underrated actors in the Telugu film industry, says that directors often hesitate to cast her in their films as she is Tollywood legend Mohan Babu's daughter.

"I want to do films across languages but people are afraid to hire me, They feel they will not be able to handle me as I am a superstar's daughter. I want them to realise that my dad's a superstar, I am just 'super' and need to work on the 'star' part," she told DH.

The actor adds that filmmakers should realise that she is easy to work with as she grew up in the industry.

"I am an industry girl. I have seen the process (behind making films) all my life," said the Kaatrin Mozhi actor.

Lakshmi, who was born in Chennai, began her acting career with a key role in the 2008 English movie The Ode. She eventually entered the Telugu film industry with the 2011 release Anaganaga O Dheerudu, starring Siddharth. The fantasy drama garnered a fair deal of attention with its engaging storyline and top-notch production values. Lakshmi acted in movies such as Gundello Godari, Dongaata and Chandamama Kathalu. She was also part of the Tamil movies Kadal and Kaatrin Mozhi. Lakshmi was offered the role of Sivagami in S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali but refused to take it up.

"I have no regrets about that," she added.

Lakshmi, however, had no hesitation in taking up the web series Pitha Kathalu, which received rave reviews when it premiered on a digital platform earlier this year. She hopes to keep the momentum going with Monster, which marks her Malayalam debut. The film features Mohanlal in the role of a Sikh, something that has piqued the curiosity of fans.

"I grew up watching Mohanlal movies as dad often did their Telugu versions. Taking up this film was a no-brainer," said Lakshmi.

It remains to be seen whether Monster helps Lakshmi find a foothold in Mollywood.