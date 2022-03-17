Internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal has released the poster of the film 'Mujib – The Making of a Nation', a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.

The film on ‘Bangabandhu’ is being made under an Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement between the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Mujibur Rahman provided the political leadership for the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

At the early stage of Mujib’s political career, he met Mahatma Gandhi who was a great source of inspiration for him to empower the masses, and inspiration that remained throughout his life.

Moreover, the biopic celebrates Mujib’s life; it takes us into the course of history which will be re-lived by the audience. The film depicts the great leader whose accomplishments live on.

Benegal released the poster at National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Mumbai on Thursday, on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

India and Bangladesh had announced a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during the commemoration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

As the celebrations of the Mujib Centennial draw to a close, a poster of the film is being released, to mark the completion of the production of the film.

Benegal said that it has been a tough task for him to bring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s towering life on the screen. “Mujib – The Making of a Nation remains a very emotional film for me; to bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on the reel is a tough task; we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib remained a great friend of India. We hope the poster connects with the audiences,” he said.

Speaking about collaborating with National Film Development Corporation, India and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, Shri Benegal said: “I am glad to be working on this feature film. It has always been a fruitful association working with NFDC since its inception and now collaborating with BFDC was a joyful experience.”

Managing Director, NFDC, Shri Ravinder Bhakar, informed that “NFDC has pioneered films by legendary directors who are renowned the world over even today. To be associated with Shyam Benegal ji once again for this project is a great pleasure for the Corporation. Mujib – The Making of a Nation shall be a landmark film in NFDC’s history. Indeed, it is a pleasure associating with BFDC for an iconic film.”

Managing Director, BFDC, Ms. Nuzhat Yeasmin, shared that, “I’m overwhelmed to see the film witness the light of the day. Mujib – The Making of a Nation is an emotion for us. On behalf of BFDC, I would like to extend my congratulations to our counterparts (NFDC) who have stood with us for making this dream a reality. Bangladesh is eagerly anticipating to watch Shyam Benegal Ji’s version of Bangabandhu’s biopic. He is a legendary filmmaker, greatly admired by all of us.”

Actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said: “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal Ji. No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the film, the way they love Bangabandhu.”

The film was extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, abiding with all the health guidelines amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The production of the film concluded in December 2021.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: