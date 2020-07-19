'Prabhas 21': Deepika Padukone to star opposite Prabhas in his next

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 21, on Sunday confirmed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be romancing Prabhas in the pan-India biggie. The production house shared a special video highlighting how it has always been associated with powerful female performers and welcomed the Om Shanti Om star into the family.

Prabhas 21, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, is touted to be a fantasy-drama that explores the concept of the 'inner god'. It features 'Darling' in a new avatar and is likely to have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. The film will reportedly be shot against a grand budget and feature plenty of visual effects. The buzz is that Arvind Swami, who impressed fans with his performance in Dhruva/Thani Oruvan, will be playing the baddie in the flick but this is yet to be confirmed.

Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in the action-packed Saaho that did well in the Hindi belt despite receiving negative reviews, The Hindi-Telugu bilingual had a strong cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff.

Prabhas is set to turn his attention to the much-hyped Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is touted to be a pure romantic-drama and has a reincarnation. The movie, previously titled Prabhas 20, is slated to release in 2021. The inside talk is that Prabhas 21 and Radhe Shyam have the potential to help the 'Young Rebel Star' consolidate his standing in the industry.

On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak that under-performed at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews from the target audience. She will next be seen in the Kabir Khan-helmed 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.