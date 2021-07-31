Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' to be shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore: Reports

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Project K, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin, will reportedly be shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore. If this happens, it will emerge as the biggest film of the mass hero's career. Baahubali 2, which established him as a pan-India brand, was filmed on a budget of around Rs 250 crore. Similarly, Saaho's production cost is estimated to be between Rs 300 crore and Rs 350 crore.

Project K is touted to be a sci-fi fantasy drama that revolves around a war set in a futuristic world. It is likely to feature impressive action sequences and visual effects. The biggie may have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which featured Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi.

Project K has an impressive cast that includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachhan. This will be the first Telugu movie of DP's career, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. She tried to make her presence felt in Tamil cinema with Kochadaiiyaan but things didn't go as planned as the Rajinikanth-starrer failed to live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether she succeeds in Tollywood.

Big B, on the other hand, garnered attention when he essayed a key role in the period drama Sye Raa, which opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. He will be hoping to leave an impact this time around. Project K is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages.

Coming back to Prabhas, his latest movie Radhe Shyam-- touted to be a romantic drama--is set to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. He also has the action-drama Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. He will be seen playing Lord Ram in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush.