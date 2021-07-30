'Radhe Shyam' vs 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Prabhas, Mahesh Babu to lock horns this Sankranti

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam will hit the screens next year on January 14, the makers UV Creations confirmed on Friday. The team shared a poster in which 'Darling' is seen in an elegant new avatar that caters to the urban audience. The film was to be released in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The makers announced that it would release on July 30 but the plan was dropped because of the increase in Covid-19 cases. It remains to be seen whether things work out this time around.

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, are slated to be released around the same time. Unless there is a drastic change in plans in the coming months, a keen contest is on the cards this Sankranti. The Telugu biggies may also face competition from actor Vijay's Tamil film Beast, which has created a buzz among fans with its massy posters. Thalapathy's previous movie Master had fared pretty well in the Telugu states, which means that the Nelson-helmed flick is a force to be reckoned with.



Coming back to Radhe Shyam, it is a romantic drama and revolves around the journey of two lovers. It features Pooja Hegde who is also part of Beast as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and is the second film of his career. A Manan Bhardwaj composition that depicts an 'unusual situation' has been used in the flick.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, on the other hand, is a family entertainer that features Mahesh Babu in a new avatar. The Parasuram-helmed film stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. Parasuram garnered attention when he directed the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Geetha Govindam, which exceeded expectations at the box office. It remains to be seen whether this proves to be another major release for him.