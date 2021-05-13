Prabhudeva knows the pulse of the audience: Salman Khan on 'Radhe'

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of the Prabhudeva-directed Radhe, says that filmmaker Prabhudeva understands the 'pulse of the audience' quite well and is a multi-talented artiste.

"Prabhudeva is a talented director and can do just about anything. He knows the pulse of the audience," he told DH in an interaction with the media.

'Bhai' added that he has known the mass director for a long time and shares a wonderful rapport with him.

"I have known Prabhu and his family for a long time. He worked as an Assistant Director on my film Majhdhaar and choreographed a song for Chandra Mukhi. We had good chemistry while working on Wanted," said the star.

Also Read | From 'Garv' to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan': 5 Salman Khan movies to watch before 'Radhe'

Wanted, Prabhudeva's first Hindi film as director, hit the screens in 2009 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. It featured Salman in the role of a 'gangster' with a past and established him as the choice of the masses. The actioner was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri and had an impressive cast that included Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia and Mahesh Manjrekar.

They reunited for Dabangg 3, which hit the screens nearly a decade after Wanted. The biggie was the third part of the Dabangg series and made a decent impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The cast included Sudeep Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan

Their latest film, the previously-mentioned Radhe, is slated to release in select theatres and on Zeeplex/Zee5 later today (May 13) and many expect it to be 'massier' than their previous movies. The film revolves around the rivalry between a cop and a ruthless gangster, played by Randeep Hooda. It features Disha Patani as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-star.

Radhe has piqued the curiosity of the aam janta with its dialogue promos and foot-tapping songs and has the potential to emerge as a 'digital blockbuster'.