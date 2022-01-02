'Puzhu' teaser: Does Mammootty play a negative role in new movie?

Malayalam star Mammootty on January 1 unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie Puzhu much to the delight of fans. The short video apparently features the 'Megastar' in the role of a father and highlights his relationship with his son. Judging by the teaser, his character has a mean streak and tries to control his son in every way possible, The final scene suggests that the son resents his authority.

While it is too early to comment on the plot, the teaser indicates that Mammootty plays a character with shades in the film. One is likely to get clarity of his reel motives only once the film releases.

Interestingly, Mammootty is no stranger to intense characters with a mean streak. He won the National Award for 'Best Actor' for his work in Vidheyan, which hit the screens in 1994. It featured him in the role of tyrannical landlord and explored his character's relationship with his 'slave'.

Mammootty was equally good in his Telugu movie Swathi Kiranam, which revolved around what happens when his character-- a music maestro-- tries to destroy a prodigy's career. Puzhu may prove to be a game-changer for the veteran if it lives up to the standards set by these films.

The film, directed by Ratheena PT, is a crime-thriller that has been shot in Ernakulam. It has been written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. Puzhu features Parvathy as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Big B actor. The movie's music has been composed by Bejoy Jakes.

Puzhu comes at a time when Mammootty is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star is gearing up for the release of Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. It features him in the role of a gangster and caters to a mass audience. The 'Mega One' will also be seen in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and CBI 5