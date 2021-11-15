Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa get married

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Monday tied the knot after dating for more than a decade and said they were fortunate to be companions in this journey of life.

The couple, who got engaged on Saturday, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

For the ceremony, Rao, 37, dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red lehenga from the designer.

Rao took to Instagram and posted pictures from the wedding.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond," his post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony on her Instagram page.

"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever.," the 32-year-old wrote.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo has featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film “Citylights” and ALTBalaji series “Bose: Dead/Alive”.

