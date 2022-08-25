Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after being on ventilator for 15 days

Comedian Sunil Pal has come out with good news for Raju Srivastava's fans and he informs that the ace comedian has regained consciousness.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym.

Read | 'He is a fighter' says Raju Srivastava's nephew urging fans to not believe rumours

Sunil informs IANS: "Friends, there is good news for all of you that Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness. I always said there will be a miracle."

"It happened and thanks to God and everyone who prayed for his good health. I just wish Raju bhai you live a thousand years."

The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. After that he has been undergoing treatment and there were several rumours about his death but they all proved to be wrong.

Raju got his major break with the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He later appeared in shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 3 and many more.