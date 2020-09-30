Rambo Circus’ first-ever digital show 'Life is A Circus' was all about smiles

In its newest avatar and in a strong show of support, tens of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch Rambo Circus' first-ever digital show, ‘Life Is A Circus’.

Rambo Circus, a name synonymous with circus entertainment in India brought back the thrill of live circus to individual screens through shows streamed on BookMyShow Online, the live entertainment streaming platform of BookMyShow, between September 25 and September 27.

The show is an ode to the greatest showmanship and a part of Rambo Circus’ #SaveTheCircus appeal to entertainment lovers across the country.

The initiative has supported and benefited Rambo circus artists and their families, who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and is backed by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, along with Swaradhar, an NGO dedicated towards the wellbeing and betterment of the artist community.

From daring trapeze acts to mesmerising acrobatic stunts, the virtual show delivered complete family entertainment.

The stupendous audience support has paved the way for new shows of ‘Life is a Circus’ to be rolled out and will be streamed over the long weekend beginning October 2.

The opening weekend has done much to assuage the apprehensions of circus performers, and these talented artists have begun to believe that they can pull through with continued patronage. The show has received tremendous response from audiences across age groups, with nostalgia awash for parents and kids.

Expressing his delight, Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, said, “We are thrilled with the response and it vindicates our belief that Circus continues to be well-loved and one of the best options for family entertainment. The circus was one of the most preferred outings for children and the entire family a few decades back. Every child born in the 80s’ and 90s’ will have some nostalgic memories attached to it. With isolation becoming the new norm, we tried to reinvent the whole experience of watching a circus online.”(sic)

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Khurana, Senior Vice President, National Laqshya Live Experiences said, “Rambo Circus was suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It was a challenge but we were determined to resurrect the act and create a memorable experience. We are proud to have pushed this mode of entertainment online. This in a way is the new normal for circus and entertainment in general and we have embraced it with gusto. We have made sure that performers don’t feel the void of applause and cheers and are happy that so much love has been showered online with the audience’s support.”

Talking about the successful first edition, Albert Almeida, COO, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow said, "Circus has been one of the oldest forms of live entertainment in the country, bringing joy to audiences in metros and remote locations alike. The phenomenal response for Rambo Circus' virtual show ‘Life Is A Circus’ speaks volumes of the popularity of this format of entertainment even during such extraordinary times and we are extremely grateful to the audiences who bought tickets and watched the show in huge numbers, for their incredible support towards this initiative."(sic)