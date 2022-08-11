Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan, Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of beloved Indian superhero in Shaktiman, is now viral on the Internet for his "sexist" remarks on girls.

On his youtube channel, ‘Bheeshm International’, he had shared a video where he started off by cautioning boys about girls "who scam them in the name of friendship and love".

The veteran actor was seen further saying: “I don’t like girls who are shameless. Girls are girls. They have boundaries and values that they must adhere to. Aisi ladkiyon se bacho (save yourself from such girls).”

Explaining the definition of “aisi ladki", he added: “Save yourself from this racket. Girls who ask boys for sex are not girls but sex workers.”

As Khanna defended himself saying that he was not making comments on general man-woman relationship and his purpose was to make the "youth aware about sex racket", his words received a lot of hate from netizens.

While Khanna had been called out for his words, there have been several other instances in the past when Bollywood actors have made similar "sexist" remarks.

Also Read | Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' release

Ranveer Singh

In an episode of Koffee with Karan where Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma had come to promote their film Band Bajaa Baarat, Ranveer asked Anushka, “Hey you want your ass pinched? I am right here.” Anushka and KJo were visibly taken aback by this statement. However, Anushka soon made it clear that she did not like being spoken that way.

Randeep Hooda

Known for his intense roles, Hooda made an offensive statement about BSP chief Mayawati in 2012, apparently on her physical appearance. In what he claimed to be a "joke", Hooda at an event was heard saying, “I think I will tell a very dirty joke. Once Ms Mayawati was walking along the street with two kids..two boys. There was a man who asked her if they were twins. When Mayawati clarified that they were not, the man said, 'I can’t believe someone has been there twice'." As a repercussion, he was removed as an ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species and Wild Animals, United Nations.

Salman Khan

Referring to his experience while shooting for Sultan, Salman said, “When I used to walk out of the ring, I used to feel like a raped woman walking out.” While the statement did receive severe backlash, the audience at that moment could be seen giggling at his reference.

Shah Rukh Khan

At a book launch event, Shah Rukh Khan pointing to a female author said, “Please sit! This may be politically incorrect but when I speak to a woman, I'd like her to be lying down.” Ironically, after this, he went on to talk about all the women who have had a great impact on his life.