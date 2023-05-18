Richa Chadha to star in Indo-UK movie 'Ainaa'

Actor Richa Chadha is set to feature alongside British star William Moseley in "Ainaa", an upcoming co-production between India and the UK.

The film, which will be directed by first-time filmmaker Markus Meedt, is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by war on human beings and the society at large.

The project was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film on Wednesday evening.

"I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject," Chadha, 36, said in a statement.

"We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up," she added.

William Moseley is best known for starring in "The Chronicles of Narnia" films, in which he played the role of Peter Pevensie. He previously featured in Indian movie "Margarita With A Straw", directed by Shonali Bose and starring Kalki Koechlin.

"Ainaa" is being produced by Big Cat Films UK. Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh will also produce.

Chadha will next be seen in "Fukrey 3" and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series "Heeramandi".