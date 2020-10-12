RIP music composer Rajan: The end of an era

Music composer Rajan, one half of the iconic Rajan-Nagendra duo, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday much to the shock of his near and dear ones. The powerhouse musician and his brother began their Sandalwood journey with the 1952 release Soubhagya Lakshmi, which opened new avenues for them.

They subsequently went on to compose melodies for films such as Annapoorna, Mantralaya Mahatme and the National Award-winning Bangarada Hoovu. The 1973 release Bangarada Hoovu proved to be a landmark movie for them as its songs became popular throughout Karnataka. The Rajkumar-starrer emerged as a runaway hit and earned cult status. Many feel, its success inspired Tollywood thespian Sr NTR to work on the evergreen classic Adivi Ramudu.

Rajan-Nagendra's other popular films from the '70s include Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Hombisilu, Bayalu Daari and Paavana Ganga. They bagged a Karnataka State Film Award for their work in the Rajkumar-starrer Eradu Kanasu. The film featured the popular Endendu Ninnanu Marethu number, which attained a cult status.

The tune was later reused in the Hindi movie Jaan Se Pyaara. Moreover, popular composer Mano Murthy remixed the Thamnam Thamnam song for the Pooja Gandhi-starrer Abhinetri.

Rajan-Nagendra also composed tunes for Pooja, the Telugu remake of Eradu Kanasu.

They remained a force to be reckoned with in the 80s, working on films such as Auto Raja, Avala Hejje and Mrugaalaya. Around the same time, they composed music for Telugu movies such as Thathayya Premaleelalu, Nalugu Stambhalata and Krishnam Raju's Puli Bebbuli. They also scored music for the popular film Prema Qaidi.

Rajan-Nagendra remained an important part of the Kannada film industry in the 1990s despite the emergence of younger composers.

Nagendra passed away in 2000, marking the end of an illustrious partnership.

During their illustrious career, they worked with singers such as S Janaki, P Susheela and the 'Singing Moon' SP Balasubrahmanyam. Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar recorded a song for them in Kulla Agent 000

Rajan's death marks the end of an era and many feel that the legend will be missed.

