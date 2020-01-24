Rishi Kapoor shares photo of 'woman'; Guess who it is!

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is an active Twitterati. More often than not, he comes up with interesting content to keep his audience engaged and amused. Keeping this trend intact, he shared a black and white picture of a woman on Wednesday, with the caption, "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!"

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

Twitteratis came up with the most interesting answers, with one saying that the picture is of Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor's wife, and Rishi Kapoor's grandmother.

Your grandmom mrs Ramsarni Kapoor 🙏I think — gita grover (@gitagrover) January 22, 2020

This is legendary actor Pran. In his elder brother's marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as brother's lover. Heard this photo was shared by his son Sunil Sikand. — Varsha Ghatge (@VarshaGhatge) January 22, 2020

After some suspense, Rishi Kapoor revealed the name of the person. It was indeed legendary Bollywood actor Pran Krishan Sikand better known as Pran.