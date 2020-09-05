Roland Moller joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's 'Citadel'

Danish actor Roland Moller has joined the cast of Amazon series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Amazon had announced the multi-series franchise in January this year with local productions being simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Priyanka, 37, and Richard, 33, will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project, Deadline reported.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", Citadel will be executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Moller, known for films such as Skyscraper and Papillon, will essay the role of Laszlo Milla, a lead operative of Citadel’s rival intelligence agency, Manticore.

Laszlo was incarcerated in a Citadel detention facility for years. He spent the time stewing over the man responsible for his capture, Mason Kane. Now liberated, Laszlo sets his sights on getting revenge on Mason and bringing down Citadel once and for all.

Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.