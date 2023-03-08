Sachin Tendulkar announces release of Marathi film ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday announced that Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva will arrive in theatres on June 30.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Tendulkar took to his social media accounts and shared the poster of the Jio Studios’ upcoming film that celebrates womanhood.

Billed as an entertaining family drama which teaches some important life lessons in a light vein, “Baipan Bhari Deva” features Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mane, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab. It is directed by Kedar Shinde.

Tendulkar said the film celebrates and honours different facets of women.

“We should always honour women who are constantly winning by celebrating femininity as a mother, sister, wife and daughter. I have experienced their ‘Wonder’ in my life. Now, you can experience it too by watching the movie ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ on 30th June,” the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

आई, बहीण, बायको, मुलगी अशा रुपांत स्त्रीत्व साजरे करत सतत जिंकणाऱ्या स्त्रीचा सन्मान व्हायला हवा असे मला नेहमी वाटते. तिचे आयुष्य किती भारी असते हे मी अनुभवले आहे. ३० जूनला तुम्हीही ते खात्रीने अनुभवू शकता “बाईपण भारी देवा” हा चित्रपट पाहताना… १/२ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2023

“Baipan Bhari Deva” follows the story of six sisters and their different ambitions as they navigate their complex relationships addressing various aspects of womanhood, be it traditional notions or breaking stereotypes.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Madhuri Bhosle, and co-produced by Bela Shinde and Ajit Bhure.