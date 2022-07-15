Sai Pallavi powers this important film on sexual abuse

Gargi

Tamil (Theatres)

Director: Gautham Ramachandran

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venkat

4/5

Apart from being an intense emotional drama, Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran is a well-made courtroom drama which also succeeds as an investigative thriller. The life of a school teacher is turned upside down when her father is accused of being one of the prime suspects in a child abuse case. Sai Pallavi shoulders the film effortlessly.

The film deals with trial by media. The judgement on the basis of public sentiment has inspired quite a few films in recent times like 'Rocketry: The Nambi effect' (2022) and 'Jana Gana Mana' (2022). Gargi is definitely the better among the three.

The film presents the perspectives of all the stakeholders with complete honesty. No character is vilified for the sake of drama. Even the police officers, who are convenient antagonists in other films, are given the consideration of being human beings.

The film throws light on how complicated an investigation on sexual abuse can be. It addresses issues like repressed memory and the power of suggestion. The depiction of the survivor is not exploitative.

The shot design of cinematographer Sraiyanti is incredibly stylised. While this adds commercial appeal to the film, it also mellows some intense moments. The background score by Govind Vasantha does ensures to maintain tension.

Kaali Venkat, who plays Gargi’s lawyer, deserves a special mention. He brilliantly balances between the vulnerability of having no experience and the confidence that comes as a by-product of an unquenched thirst for justice. He stutters when provoked but this never becomes a gag.

The film reaffirms the importance of the Due process in a world that is becoming more instantaneous. The moral of the film is the line Sai Pallavi delivers at the interval block - “let the court decide”