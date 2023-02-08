Salman Khan finishes shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday announced a wrap on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The Hindi-language action film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.
Salman took to his official Instagram account to share the update on the movie.
"#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete ... #eid2023," the actor wrote.
The film, which was earlier reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films.
Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Yash Raj Film's spy universe's latest title Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.
The star will return as the spy Tiger in Tiger 3, which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif.
