Salman Khan gifts BMW M 5 to 'Dabangg 3' co-star Sudeep

Kannada actor Sudeep recently revealed that Bollywood star Salman Khan paid a surprise visit to his house and gifted him a BMW M5. While thanking 'Bhai' for the kind gesture, the Eega villain said that he made him realise the importance of doing good to others.

"Good always happens when you do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5... sweetest gesture," he said.

Sudeep played the baddie in Salman's latest release Dabangg 3 and impressed fans with his solid performance. The two became good friends during the shoot, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The Wanted hero even claimed Kichcha's support encouraged him to release the Prabhudeva-directed movie in Kannada.

Dabangg 3, which had hit screens on December 20, 2019, opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. While the actioner has emerged as a commercial success, many feel its performance is not as spectacular as expected.

Coming back to Salman, he will next be seen in Radhe, marking his second consecutive collaboration with Prabhudeva. Its cast also includes Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. On the other hand, Sudeep is working on the eagerly-awaited Kotigobba 3, the third installment of the Kotigobba series. He will also be directing a movie later this year.