Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Kartik and Kiara after their last successful outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

  May 27 2023
  • updated: May 27 2023, 15:12 ist

Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, has shared his experience working with Kartik and thanked him for being there by his side to achieve what he envisioned.

The director took to his social media to express his delight working with the actor, writing: "Kartik you are a Director's delight! Your charm, energy, dedication, and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!!"

He further mentioned: "I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!! @kartikaaryan."

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Kartik and Kiara after their last successful outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next film.

