Sanjay Dutt wishes fans on Ganesha Chaturthi 2020

Noted actor Sanjay Dutt, on Saturday, took to Twitter to wish fans on the festive occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, ‘Baba’ said that even though the celebrations are not too grand this time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic his faith in ‘Bappa’ remains the same. He further urged Ganesha to remove obstacles from the lives of his followers.

“The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” (sic) he tweeted.

Dutt also shared a photo in which he is seen alongside his wife Manyata.

Sanju’s message comes at a time when his fans are praying for his recovery. The Vaastav hero had recently taken to Twitter to announce a break from work due to health issues. Maanayata too confirmed that the family is going through testing times but refrained from giving out any details.

According to reports, he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and might soon fly to the US for treatment.

Dutt remains one of the busiest actors in the film industry despite the emergence of younger stars. He was last seen in Panipat, which failed to make an impact at the box office. The Arjun Kapoor-starrer received negative reviews from fans and critics alike. He is awaiting the release of the Mahesh Bhatt-helmed Sadak 2, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. The film, a sequel to Sadak, has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Its trailer has received several ‘dislikes’ as a section of the audience considers the flick to be a ‘product of nepotism’.

Dutt will also be seen KGF Chapter 2, which marks his Kannada debut. The Yash-starrer, a sequel to KGF (2018), is likely to hit screens next year.