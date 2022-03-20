'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser to be unveiled on Eid?

The teaser of actor Mahesh Babu's latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be unveiled on Eid, according to Umair Sandhu. The film critic, who claims to be a member of the 'overseas censor board, revealed on Twitter that the video will be a treat for 'Prince' fans as it will help him be 'back with a bang'.

#SarkaruVaariPaata Teaser is Ready & it will be Out on Eid day. Inside Reports are Terrific 🔥 ! #MaheshBabu is Back with Bang ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 18, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram, is an action drama that reportedly features Mahesh Babu in the role of a recovery agent and is likely to cater to a mass audience. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. She garnered attention when she delivered a National Award-winning performance in Mahanati, a film based on the life of yesteryear superstar Savitri. Keerthy, however, suffered setbacks when films such as Sandakozhi 2, Penguin and Miss India did not live up to expectations. She acted alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe but it did not benefit her as much as expected. It remains to be seen whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata helps her regain her mojo.

It has garnered a fair deal of attention due to the catchy Kalaavathi single, a clear indication that it has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster. The cast includes Samuthirkani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon collaborate with the 'Wizard of Words' Trivikram Srinivas for a mass movie. The two previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja. . The film stars Pooja Hegde, who acted opposite Mahesh Babu in Maharshi, as the leading lady and is her third collaboration with the filmmaker. They had previously teamed up for Aravinda Sameta and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The Spyder star also has a film with top filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the maverick storyteller behind the Baahubali saga, in his kitty. It will go on floors after the director's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) releases in theatres on March 25.