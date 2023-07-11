'Satyaprem Ki Katha' mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Tuesday.
The musical romance drama, which opened in theatres across the country on June 29, is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.
In a press note, the makers said, "With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Sunday making its India total amounts to Rs 68.06 crore nett, and has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore worldwide."
Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.
The movie marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
