<p>Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised an aid flotilla intercepted off Gaza by the Israeli military, saying on Thursday the activists' mission and a strike called in their support in Italy would do nothing to help Palestinians.</p><p>Israeli forces have boarded dozens of ships carrying hundreds of activists, including about 40 Italians, as they attempted to breach a maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.</p><p>Italian unions called a general strike for Friday in solidarity with the flotilla, while protests sprang up in a number of cities after news spread late on Wednesday that the ships were being halted.</p>.South Africa calls on Israel to free Gaza flotilla activists including Mandela grandson.<p>Speaking on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Copenhagen, Meloni sarcastically suggested the planned strike was simply an excuse for unionists to have a nice weekend break.</p><p>"I would have expected that at least on such an important issue they would not have called a general strike on a Friday, because a long weekend and revolution don't go together," she said.</p><p>"I continue to believe that all of this brings no benefit to the people of Palestine," Meloni told reporters.</p><p>"On the other hand, it seems to me that it will bring many inconveniences to the Italian people," she added, referring to Friday's strike, as well as pro-Palestinian protests previously called for Saturday.</p><p>Italian unions have accused the government of not putting pressure on Israel to halt the war and to allow unfettered aid access into Gaza.</p>.Explained | What happens to Gaza flotilla activists who are detained by Israel?.<p>Addressing parliament on Thursday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome had backed Israel's right to self-defence following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023 that triggered the Gaza war.</p><p>However, he reiterated that Israeli operations in Gaza had gone beyond self-defence and had violated humanitarian law. "Gaza is not Hamas. Palestinians are not Hamas," he said.</p>