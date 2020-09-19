Save movie industry from nepotism & drug mafia terrorism, says Kangana Ranaut

Taking her battle further, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that the perception that the Hindi film industry is at the top is wrong and there was a need to free the movies from what she claims as "terrorists".

According to Ranaut, what the country needs is an "Indian film industry".

"People’s perception that the top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many Hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad," the 33-year-old actor said.

Her tweet comes as a response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to start a Film City.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world."

"I applaud this announcement…..We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities," she said.

According to her, best dubbed regional films don’t get pan India release but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream release; it's alarming. "Reason is, the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagination for Hollywood films," she said.

Kangana further added, "We need to save the industry from various terrorists - nepotism terrorism, drug mafia terrorism, sexism terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, foreign films terrorism, piracy terrorism, labourer’s exploitation terrorism and talent exploitation terrorism."