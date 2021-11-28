Scores of fans send in lyrics to Ilaiyaraaja's tune posted on Twitter

One of India's finest music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is pleased with the emphatic response he has been getting from fans, who have been sending in their lyrics for a tune the ace music director chose to share on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ilaiyaraaja posted a video clip in which he said, "I am very happy to see your reactions and enthusiasm in writing the songs for the tune I have given. However, most of the lyrics are only in Tamil. I was expecting various languages. It was not there. It's not a mistake. Whoever wants to write in a different language, they are welcome."

The music director then went on to put out another video clip, this time in Tamil.

In the clip, he told fans, "I am very happy to see your enthusiasm. I am delighted to see your enthusiasm and emotions gushing out. I know the kind of energy you possess. Out of the responses, I know which ones must be taken to the people. After all of them have finished writing their lyrics, I will announce my decision. I was also expecting responses from Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. I do not know why I haven't got. I have doubts if whether this message of mine reached those fans. I am very happy. Shower your lyrics like rain."

On Friday, the music director had posted an audio clip in which he had hummed a tune and had asked his fans to send in their lyrics for the tune. The music director, in that video, had asked fans to create their own situation for the tune.

