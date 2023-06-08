SGPC objects to 'Gadar-2' scene shot in gurdwara

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has raised strong objection to the shooting of a scene of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar-2 on the premises of a gurdwara.
The general secretary of the apex gurdwara body, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said the movie's hero and heroine can be seen in a particular act in the gurdwara which was objectionable.
"Flower petals are being showered (on the actors). Moreover, 'Gatka' (a Sikh martial art) Singhs could be seen performing around them," said Grewal in a tweet.
Expressing displeasure, Grewal said Deol and the director of the movie should understand that a gurdwara is not a place for shooting such a scene.
"We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) which are appearing is shameful for the Sikh community," the SGPC general secretary said.
In a clip which surfaced online, Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while "Gatka" experts are performing around them.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile
James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space