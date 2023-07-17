Shah Rukh unveils Nayanthara's 'Jawan' character poster, calls her 'thunder that comes before storm'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the poster of his Jawan co-actor Nayanthara and described her character in the much-anticipated film as the "thunder that comes before the storm".
Star of Tamil movies such as Kolamavu Kokila, Ghajini and Netrikann, Nayanthara plays a cop in Jawan, an upcoming pan-India movie directed by Atlee.
Also Read: Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan reunite for a film after two decades
Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter account to share his co-star's first look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.
"She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara," the actor captioned the poster.
She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara#JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/STn6a20kka
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2023
According to the makers, Jawan is "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".
The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France