Shoot of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' suspended amid coronavirus threat

Noted actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday (March 14), tweeted that the makers of his eagerly-awaited Jersey have decided to suspend the film's shoot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The star advised everyone to stay safe and take care of their families.

"At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.," he said. Jersey, a remake of Nani's Telugu film of the same name, is not the only major movie to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which was slated to hit screens later this month, recently announced that the actioner has been postponed indefinitely. Similarly, the team behind F9 too has decided to push the film to next year. Moreover, Daniel Craig's No Time to Die will hit screens in November as opposed to April because of the current situation.

Coming back to Jersey, it is a sports-drama and features 'Shasha' in the role of an ageing cricketer who makes a comeback to win the love of his son. The film was originally supposed to feature Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, The plan, however, failed to materialise when the 'Kodava Beauty' turned down the offer as she felt she would not be able to do justice to her character. Following this, the makers roped in Mrunal Thakur to reprise the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the original version.

Jersey, which has the potential to be another Kabir Singh for Shahid, is likely to hit screens this year.

