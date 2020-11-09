Should Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' have been released in Hindi?

The eagerly-awaited Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) on November 12 much to the delight of fans, A section of the audience is, however, a bit disappointed as the Suriya-starrer will not be streaming in Hindi.

Speaking to DH, trade tracker Ramesh Bala says that Soorarai Pottru would have reached a wider audience had the makers decided to release the Hindi-dubbed version as well. He feels that Suriya, who made his Bollywood debut with the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Rakht Charitra 2, would have benefited had the biggie streamed in Hindi too.

"Of late quite a few South Indian movies have done well in the Hindi belt. Had the film released in Hindi as well it would have been good (news) for Suriya," he adds.

Mani Ratnam's critically-acclaimed movies Roja and Bombay, which released in the 1990s, had done well up North while opening new avenues for Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth's Enthiran/Robot, which released nearly two decades after the Arvind Swami-starrers, too made a decent impact in the Hindi belt.

The pan-India biggie 2.0, starring 'Superstar' and Akshay Kumar, emerged as a runaway hit in Hindi, breaking the language barrier.

The makers of Soorarai Pottru, however, maintain that there's nothing wrong in not dubbing the film in Hindi. Producer Guneet Monga says that the team wants to remake the film in Hindi to help it reach its potential.

"We will eventually make the story in Hindi. We have started with Tamil and will make it for the Bollywood audience as well," she told DH.

Soorari Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, features Suriya in a new avatar and is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It has a strong cast that includes Aparna Balamurali, 'Collection King' Mohan Babu and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many feel, it has the potential to redefine the tenets of the digital/OTT space.