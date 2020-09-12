Shriya Saran opens up about her role in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

There's no denying the fact that Shriya Saran is one of the most popular and established actresses in the Telugu film industry. The Paisa Vasool heroine enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence and sincere performances. She has acted alongside the biggest stars in the industry--right from 'Darling' Prabhas to mass hero Balakrishna-- and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

The star will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. During a recent interaction with Cinejosh, Shriya revealed that she is excited about being a part of the pan-India biggie even though she has 'cameo' as opposed to a full-fledged role.

"Although it’s a cameo appearance, it felt great to work with SS Rajamouli again after Chatrapathi. He has a grand vision and he is trying something very different. I hope this pandemic is over soon so that they can wrap up the shoot and release the film," she added.

RRR, which is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the young heroes. The cast includes Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani. It is likely to have patriotic undertones and revolve around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. The magnum opus is slated to release during Sankranti 2021 but that is unlikely to happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coming back to Shriya, she will next be seen in Sujana Rao's Gamanam, which features her in a traditional avatar and is likely to be released in multiple languages. The soundtrack for the film, which has been composed by ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, is expected to be an important part of the narrative. One might get clarity on the release date of Gamanam once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.