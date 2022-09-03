Simbu's request to parents: Don't pressurise your wards by asking them to marry

Actor Simbu has requested parents not to pressure their children into getting married soon.

During the audio and trailer launch event of his eagerly-awaited upcoming film, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, helmed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, the actor, while replying to a compliment on being called the 'Most Eligible Bachelor in Kollywood' said: "There is nothing called as Most Eligible Bachelor."

"In life, we cannot go and just marry someone like that. When two people make a decision to be together, they are going to do so for life. We have to respect that. At this time, I would like to request all parents not to torture their children, asking them to get married."

"The pressure that this society exerts has caused several wrong marriages to happen. Let the children live their lives first. Let them see who will be compatible and right for them. Beyond all this, there is a God above who will send the right person at the right time. Until then, waiting in silence is the best thing to do."

Earlier, visuals of a chopper arriving at the venue led to the perception that the actor had made a grand entrance by flying to the venue.

However, Simbu clarified that although the production house had sent him a chopper to come to the venue, he had chosen to come by road.