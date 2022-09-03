Simbu requests parents not to force kids into marriage

Simbu's request to parents: Don't pressurise your wards by asking them to marry

'The pressure that this society exerts has caused several wrong marriages to happen,' said the actor

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Sep 03 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 15:29 ist

Actor Simbu has requested parents not to pressure their children into getting married soon.

During the audio and trailer launch event of his eagerly-awaited upcoming film, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, helmed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, the actor, while replying to a compliment on being called the 'Most Eligible Bachelor in Kollywood' said: "There is nothing called as Most Eligible Bachelor."

"In life, we cannot go and just marry someone like that. When two people make a decision to be together, they are going to do so for life. We have to respect that. At this time, I would like to request all parents not to torture their children, asking them to get married."

"The pressure that this society exerts has caused several wrong marriages to happen. Let the children live their lives first. Let them see who will be compatible and right for them. Beyond all this, there is a God above who will send the right person at the right time. Until then, waiting in silence is the best thing to do."

Earlier, visuals of a chopper arriving at the venue led to the perception that the actor had made a grand entrance by flying to the venue.

However, Simbu clarified that although the production house had sent him a chopper to come to the venue, he had chosen to come by road.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
simbu
marriage

What's Brewing

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

 