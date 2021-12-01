Singer Shreya Ghoshal reacts to old Twitter exchanges with Parag Agarwal

Shreya Ghoshal reacted to fans digging out old chats between her and the New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, whom the singer has called her 'bachpan ka dost' (childhood friend) in a tweet.

The singer wrote: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh (You are digging out tweets from childhood. Do friends not tweet each other? Why are you doing this time pass)?"

Ghoshal did her schooling up to eighth grade at the Atomic Energy Central School No 4 in Rawatbhata, where she was a classmate of the current Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal.

The 37-year-old singer found herself trending on social media after Agrawal's appointment as the CEO of Twitter.

Social media users found old exchanges between the two. One of the chat threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life.

A tweet from Agrawal read: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain. (Nice DP. How's it going)."

The singer had congratulated her friend on his milestone too. "Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she tweeted.

In 2010, the singer had asked fans to wish her childhood friend on social media.

"Hey all! Found another bachpan ka dost! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him pls."

To which, Agrawal replied: "Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in."

