Sonakshi Sinha to star in upcoming movie 'Kakuda'

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Tuesday announced his upcoming home production film Kakuda, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The horror-comedy started filming from Tuesday and will be shot in various parts of Gujarat, according to a press release issued by the makers.

The movie will mark the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

Kakuda explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

"With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre," Screwvala said in a statement.

Sinha, 34, believes that the horror-comedy will serve as a perfect treat for viewers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of Kakuda from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience," she added.

The film has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film.

Sarpotdar hoped that the film will entertain the audience with its perfect storyline and casting.

"We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits," the direct said.

Deshmukh said Kakuda gives him an opportunity to explore a new genre.

"I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster," the 42-year-old actor said.

Saleem said the horror comedy will be a fun ride as it has the perfect combination of "great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars".

Kakuda will be released digitally in 2022. The makers are yet to announce a streaming platform for the film.