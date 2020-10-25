'Soorarai Pottru' trailer to be out on October 26, Suriya announces

Popular actor Suriya took to Twitter to confirm that the trailer of his eagerly-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru is set to release at 10 am on Monday (October 26) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. He added that the film has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will release on Amazon Prime Video in the coming days.

While the mass hero refrained from revealing the exact release date, the general feeling is that it might stream from November 12 as a Diwali gift for fans. The biggie was initially slated to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route.

It was originally slated to premiere on the streaming platform on October 30 but the plan was dropped as there was a delay in getting a NOC from the IAF. Urging fans to take the delay in the right spirit, the Singam actor had said that the makers did not want to skip any formalities as the film deals with the 'aviation industry'.

Soorarai Pottru, directed by noted filmmaker Sudha Kongara, is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and features Suriya in a new avatar. The film reportedly highlights the challenges faced by the protagonist in his professional and personal life. It has an impressive cast that includes Aparna Balamurali, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

The GV Prakash Kumar-composed soundtrack has a distinct 'desi' feel and is likely to be a major highlight of the movie. The Veyyon Silli track has already generated buzz among fans with its catchy beats and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

Coming back to Suriya, he will soon be teaming up with director Hari for Aruvaaand this has piqued the curiosity for the right reasons. He also has the Vetrimaaran-directed Vaadivaasal in his kitty.