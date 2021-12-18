'Spider-Man: No Way Home' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-starrer stays strong

The Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to a thunderous response at the Indian box office on December 16, collecting Rs 32.67 crore on day 1. It remained strong on Friday (December 17), emerging as the top choice of the holiday season. Initial estimates suggest that the day 2 figure will be around Rs 25 crore. If this is the case, the 2-day collection will stand at a phenomenal Rs 57 crore.

No Way Home faced virtually no competition in the North Indian markets as films such as Antim, Sooryavanshi and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had run their course prior to its arrival. It couldn't quite reach its potential in Maharashtra as cinemas are functioning at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Way Home faced competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise in the Telugu states on its second day as the actioner opened to a sensational response at the box office yesterday. Director Sukumar's magnum opus opened well in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well, affecting the Hollywood movie's performance in the South Indian markets.

No Way Home has, either way, received positive reviews with critics describing it as a 'fan event'. The consensus is that it takes the franchise in the right direction with its top-notch production values and engaging storyline. The word of mouth is overwhelmingly positive, which should help it witness growth today and tomorrow. It will, however, face competition from the new The Matrix movie and Ranveer Singh's 83 that are slated to hit the screens next week.

No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and features Tim Holland in the lead role. It has a multiverse setting and revolves around what happens when five Spider-Man villains--- Green Goblin, Electro, Otto Octavius, Sandman and Lizard-- from alternate realities 'show up' after a botched spell. The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jon Favreauband Jacob Batalon.