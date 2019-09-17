Spotted Indian Moon Lander? Brad Pitt to ISS astronaut

The elusive Vikram Lander caught Hollywood star Brad Pitt's imagination on Tuesday. Pitt did not exactly call out its name, but was concerned enough to shoot this query to American astronaut Nick Hague aboard the International Space Station (ISS): Could you see it from where you are?

In promotional mode for his upcoming space flick 'Ad Astra,' Pitt was on a call with Hague. As the world watched this unique Earth-Space exchange, Pitt and Hague talked about life in general, life inside ISS and life around the globe. And then popped this Chandrayaan query.

So, what exactly did Pitt ask? Here's one for the record: “I got to go to JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) last week and it was on the day when India was landing on the moon and the United States were assisting them in that effort. Could you see that from where you are?”

The exchange was being broadcast on NASA TV. Those with even a remote connection to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Moon mission awaited the response with rapt attention.

But Hague's answer disappointed them. He said, “No, unfortunately, I along with the rest of the crew had to follow along with the news reports.” Obviously, there was no way the ISS, on a low-earth orbit could spot the Lander on a remote lunar surface, 3.84 lakh kms away.

No one was serious. Neither Pitt nor Hague, whose ISS platform orbits the Earth at a height of 408-km. Hague was hellbent on showing Pitt how space life turned Earthy notions upside down. Sample this remark: “The calluses on my feet have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottom of my feet.”

Pat came Pitt's reply, “That's incredible to see.” The 20-minute clock ticked away. Just when the exchange was about to end, Pitt had a very Earthy poser to Hague: Who was more believable as an astronaut, himself or George Clooney who starred in the 2013 film 'Gravity.' Hague knew exactly what answer would impress Pitt.

For the Chandrayaan-2 mission team, the Pitt-Hague chat offered only a diversion. The Vikram Lander remained silent as ever on the South Polar region of the lunar surface, where it hard-landed in the early hours of September 7. The Orbiter has just six more days to re-establish the lost link.