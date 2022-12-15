SRK to appear during FIFA World Cup final between Argentina, France

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is returning after four years to the silver screen with his upcoming spy-thriller movie Pathaan, and he's leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

After treating the audience to the first song Besharam Rang from the album, King Khan will now be seen during the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SRK, who's a sports enthusiast and has played hockey in his college days, also owns an Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Bollywood superstar will be present at a studio along with Wayne Rooney watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Lionel Messi led Argentina and Kylian Mbappe led France which is set to happen on December 18.

SRK took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his fans as he uploaded a video which has action shots from previous matches.

He wrote in the caption, "Field par Messi aur Mbappe... studio mein @WayneRooney aur main... #Pathaan!

18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE"

Meanwhile, Besharam Rang has been garnering a lot of positive response but is also getting criticised for its redundant visuals which are similar to Ghungroo from War.

'Pathaan' is arriving in cinemas on January 25, 2023.