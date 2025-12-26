Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai suburban rail network set for major overhaul with Rs 18,365-crore investment

The Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor project under MUTP-III covering a length of 29.6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.2,782 crores is under execution.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 03:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 03:42 IST
India NewsRailwaysMumbaisuburban rail network

Follow us on :

Follow Us