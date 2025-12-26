<p>Mumbai: The suburban rail transportation of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) — which is the lifeline of India’s financial capital — is set to undergo a massive change with projects to the tune of Rs 18,364.94 crore being undertaken.</p><p>The Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), both headquartered in Mumbai, are undertaking multiple projects to beef up the network. </p><p>The CR and WR network is spread across Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. </p><p>The WR runs from Churchgate to Dahanu Road, popularly called the Western Line. </p><p>The CR is spread over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Karjat –Khopoli and Kasara on the Main Line, CSMT to Panvel/ Bandra on the Harbour line, Thane to Panvel on the Trans Harbour Line and Nerul / Belapur to Uran on the Port line on Central Railway and Churchgate to Dahanu, Goregaon to CSMT on the WR. </p><p>“The demand for train services on different routes is ever increasing and to provide better services for ease of travel, in Mumbai and suburbs, various Railway projects covering a total stretch of 400.53 kms at a total estimated cost of Rs.18,364.94 crores have been planned are in different stages of execution including construction / extension of rail routes and upgradation of existing services,” the CR-WR said on Thursday. </p><p>The CSMT-Kurla 5th & 6th line project by Central Railway, under MUTP-II covering a length of 17.5 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.891 crores is under execution in two phases.</p><p>The Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor project under MUTP-III covering a length of 29.6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.2,782 crores is under execution. This project is being executed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd.</p><p>The Kalyan - Asangaon 4th line project by CR, under MUTP-III-A covering a length of 32 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.1,759 crores is under execution.</p>.Railway Ministry notifies fare hike; new ticket prices come into effect on December 26.<p>The Kalyan - Badlapur 3rd & 4th line project under MUTP-III-A covering a length of 14.05 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.1,510 crores is under execution.</p><p>The Kalyan – Kasara 3rd line project by Central Railway, covering a length of 67 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.792 crores is under execution in two phases.</p><p>The Badlapur - Karjat 3rd & 4th line is a project by Central Railway, covering a length of 64 (32 x2) kilometres route length with 8 major bridges, 106 minor bridges, I Road Under Bridge and 6 stations enroute.</p><p>The Asangaon – Kasara 4th line project by Central Railway, covering a length of 35 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.737.85 crores is under process.</p><p>The Nilje-Kopar double chord line is a project by Central Railway, covering a length of 5 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.338 crores. </p><p>The Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line project under MUTP-II covering a length of 30 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.919 crores is under execution in two phases.</p><p>The extension of Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali is a project under MUTP-III-A, covering a length of 7.08 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.898 crores.</p><p>The WR’s Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th line is a project under MUTP-III-A, covering a length of 26 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.2,184.09 crores.</p><p>The Virar-Dahanu 3rd & 4th line is a project under MUTP-III, covering a length of 64 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.3,578 crores.</p><p>The Naigaon-Juchandra double chord line is a project by WR, covering a length of 6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.176 crores.</p>