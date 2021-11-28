Steven Spielberg calls 'West Side Story' the most daunting film of his career

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg says the film adaptation of the musical 'West Side Story' is the most daunting work of his career.

From a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, 'West Side Story' tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, Spielberg reveals how he felt directing the film.

"This film is probably the most daunting of my career. 'West Side Story' is arguably the greatest score ever written in the theatre, and that's not lost on any of us," Spielberg said.

"It's very intimidating to take a masterpiece and make it through different eyes and different sensibilities without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the greatest music ever written for the theatre."

Speilberg added: "But I believe that great stories should be told over and over again, in part to reflect different perspectives and moments in me into the work."

The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

Speilberg said: "What is so wonderful about this story is that, no matter how much the world around us changes, the lessons and insights it offers us do not."

"It's a story that has captivated audiences for decades because it is not just a love story but also a culturally significant work with a central premise - that love transcends prejudice and intolerance - that hasn't lost its relevance over me. 'West Side Story' means so much to so many, and I'm thrilled to have this chance to give it new life and share it with a new audience."

From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release 'West Side Story' on December 10.

