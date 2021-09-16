Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' to release in December

Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' to release in India in December

The film's screenplay has been penned by Tony Kushner

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 16 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 17:52 ist
Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's latest feature film West Side Story will debut in Indian theatres on December 10.

An adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same title, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez among others.

"From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release 'West Side Story' in cinemas on December 10, 2021," a statement from the makers read.

West Side Story tells the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) and the hatred the rival Jets and Sharks gangs have for one another.

The musical also features Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James.

Veteran actor Rita Moreno, who had bagged an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 feature adaptation of the Broadway play, will appear in a new role in Spielberg's film.

Tony Kushner penned the screenplay for the film, produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
Entertainment News
Steven Spielberg

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 