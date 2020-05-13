Success feels sweeter after failure, says ‘Illegal’ actress Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma, a fairly popular name in Bollywood, is in the limelight because of her web series Illegal that went live on Voot Select on Tuesday (May 12). The show features her in the role of a lawyer and this has piqued curiosity. Speaking exclusively to DH, the actress opens up about the advantages of the digital space and the future steps in her career.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Illegal?

I have never done a show like Illegal before. In fact, this is the first time that I am playing a lawyer who means serious business. The series has a beautiful storyline with a David and Golaith feel to it.

How did you prepare for what many feel is the most challenging role of your career?

The legal lingo to be used on the show was pretty much already in place. We simply did our readings and got into the skin of the characters. We observed a few lawyers to understand how they spend their time.

How was the experience of working with Akshay Oberoi?

Akshay is a fabulous co-star and has a good understanding of the digital space as he has been a part of quite a few web shows. He understood and essayed his role quite beautifully.

What are the advantages of the digital medium when compared to films?

In the OTT world, there is more scope to write strong characters for women. Writers can experiment more as there is no box office pressure. Moreover, one does not need to worry about making a show too commercial or even 'male-driven'.

You aspire to start your own clothing line.

I got interested in this field during my formative years while reading about the Greek and Roman civilisations. Even back then, people used to attach a lot of importance to the clothes worn. Later, I got my first movie (Chirutha) and enjoyed the experience of working in movies. I have plans at the back of my mind but there is no timeline (to execute them) as such.

How do you cope with failure?

Setbacks are part and parcel of life. You need to learn from your downs and grow. Moreover, success feels sweeter after you have tasted failure.